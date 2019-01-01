Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/02/19)

MODESTO
What: Winter Break Math Camp
When: Jan. 7-10, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2801 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sundar Academy, a math tutoring center, offers a math camp for children in grades 2-4. The camp will offer interactive, hands-on learning experience with board games, math experiments and puzzles. Children will develop a positive view of math as they play and discuss winning strategies. Cost is $80 per child, and seats are limited to the first 20 children. For more information or to sign up contact the academy at 209-918-2469 or email Dr.SundarMathCenter@gmail.com or visit http://sundaracademy.com.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women will present its 40th annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women (high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship). Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will celebrates its 20th year with accordion fans and performers of all skill levels welcome. This month’s guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 18-27
Where: Various Restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second annual Turlock Restaurant Week, sponsored by Hey!Turlock,returns in participation with California Restaurant Month. The 10-day event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. Participating restaurants include: Agave Azul, Bistro 234, Crust and Crumb, Dos Coyotes Border Café, Dust Bowl Downtown Taproom, Hauck’s Grill, La Mo, Lola Bistro and Event Center, Main Street Footers, Mi Casa Seafood & Fine Mexican Cuisine, Olde Tyme Pastries, Pizza Rev and Toscana’s Ristorante. List subject to change. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
