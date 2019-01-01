Man seriously hurt in west Modesto hit and run

Police say a man sustained major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in a white pickup truck Monday night in west Modesto.
Lt. Robert Reyna said Tuesday that the man was transported to a hospital.
Reyna said the pickup truck struck the man about 6 p.m. at Wade and Rouse avenues, which is just south of Paradise Road. He said the pickup truck had a rack for storing a ladder but did not know whether it had a ladder.
Reyna said additional information about the man’s condition and the hit-and-run incident was not available.
