Man seriously hurt in west Modesto hit and run

By Kevin Valine

January 01, 2019 10:54 AM

Marty Bicek Modesto Bee file

Police say a man sustained major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in a white pickup truck Monday night in west Modesto.

Lt. Robert Reyna said Tuesday that the man was transported to a hospital.

Reyna said the pickup truck struck the man about 6 p.m. at Wade and Rouse avenues, which is just south of Paradise Road. He said the pickup truck had a rack for storing a ladder but did not know whether it had a ladder.

Reyna said additional information about the man’s condition and the hit-and-run incident was not available.

