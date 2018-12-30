Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/31/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
December 20
FRANCO: Briona and Justin, Gustine, boy
FREMMIG: Chelsea and Stephen, Turlock, boy
December 22
RAMIREZ: Brenda, Modesto, boy
LEON: Jessica, Delhi, boy
December 23
AGUILAR: Maria and Fernando, Delhi, girl
December 24
GUZMAN: Paulina and Luis Arellano, Turlock, girl
December 25
PASTRAN: Maria and Ruben, Waterford, girl
December 26
MALDONADO: Jeanette and Elias, Livingston, boy
