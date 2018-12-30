News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/31/18)

Bee Staff Reports

December 30, 2018 10:35 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

December 20

FRANCO: Briona and Justin, Gustine, boy

FREMMIG: Chelsea and Stephen, Turlock, boy

December 22

RAMIREZ: Brenda, Modesto, boy

LEON: Jessica, Delhi, boy

December 23

AGUILAR: Maria and Fernando, Delhi, girl

December 24

GUZMAN: Paulina and Luis Arellano, Turlock, girl

December 25

PASTRAN: Maria and Ruben, Waterford, girl

December 26

MALDONADO: Jeanette and Elias, Livingston, boy

