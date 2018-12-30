Stanislaus County licensed to wed (12/31/18)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
DE LOS SANTOS, Isabel and MAXWELL, Ryan J.
GARCIA, Evangelina M. and LOPEZ, Christopher
GOAD, Eddie D. and PADILLA, Sandra H.
BRYDEN, Tim J. and HANSHEW, Alexandria M.
DUMONT, Dinah E. and MONTGOMERY, Levi J.
OCHOA-CONTRERAS, Jesus O. and PORTILLO-INGLES, Mayra C.
GIBBS, JR., Bert W. and GALVAN, Carmina A.
TORRES-RAMIREZ, Jose L. and OCHOA, Elva Guadalupe V.
NDAMA, Bendu Favor and GIBB, IV., Edwin H.
SMITH, Stephanie D. and NAVARRO, Andre
RUBALCABA-NIEVES, Noah K. and PEREZ, Viviana
SILVA, Daniel L. and ROTT, Ma Hortencia
BLAIR, Kyle W. and EYRE, Amber L.
ALBA, Angelica and CHAVEZ, Jerry
GOMEZ-PENA, David E. and MUNOZ, Jesua
MILLER, Cyndal M. and JENNESS, Seth M.
FARIAS, Luis A. and NAMMACHANTHY, Peunh
HANSEN, Kristie P. and DESBORDES, Paul V.
COLLINS, Brennan M. and CALDERA, Vanessa M.
GOLLING, David R. and AGHASI-LELHAM, Annmarie
ROSTAMI, Fiona and ZIA, Marcel
WATKINS, Elizabeth R. and PEREZ, Andrew J.
MORALES, Alex and NIDES, Veronica L.
MOCTEZUMA, Juan C. and MILLENA, Rebeca G.
GALDAMEZ, Blanca E. and DOMINGUEZ, Anthony J.
