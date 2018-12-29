Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Supervisors Special Board Meeting
When: Monday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: Swearing-in ceremony for elected county officials. Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the oath for Supervisors Terry Withrow and Tom Berryhill, Assessor Don H. Gaekle, Auditor-Controller Kashmir Gill, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Sheriff-Coroner Jeff Dirkse, Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall and Treasurer-Tax Collector Donna Riley. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony in the Basement Lobby.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office Jan. 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Dr. Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Okonofua, to study its discipline policies and recommend training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information contact PIO Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will celebrates its 20th year with accordion fans and performers of all skill levels welcome. This month’s guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Topics include: customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 18-27
Where: Various Restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second annual Turlock Restaurant Week, sponsored by Hey!Turlock,returns in participation with California Restaurant Month. The 10-day event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. Participating restaurants include: Agave Azul, Bistro 234, Crust and Crumb, Dos Coyotes Border Café, Dust Bowl Downtown Taproom, Hauck’s Grill, La Mo, Lola Bistro and Event Center, Main Street Footers, Mi Casa Seafood & Fine Mexican Cuisine, Olde Tyme Pastries, Pizza Rev and Toscana’s Ristorante. List subject to change. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
