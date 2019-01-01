Modesto couple welcome first baby of 2019, born just an hour into the new year

A young Modesto couple have the honor of being the parents of Stanislaus County’s first baby of the new year.
Santiago Mateo Alvarado entered the world at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto at 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches in length. His parents are Marrissa Carrillo and Carlos Alvarado. Both are 21 and beaming first-time parents.
“It’s a big change, motherhood,” Marrissa said Tuesday afternoon during an interview in her hospital room, “carrying for someone other than myself. He’s so precious.”
While Marrissa said she is focused on taking motherhood moment by moment, Carlos said he wants to be a role model for his son. “It’s a big change for both of us,” he said.
Carlos was in the delivery room and came away impressed with Marrissa’s strength. “Girls are very tough,” he said. “If that was me, I would have tapped out after the first hour.”
Marrissa named her son after the character Santiago Muñez in the movie “Goal” because she’s a huge soccer fan and loved how the humble, hardworking character persevered and achieved, well, his goals.
She settled on that name a few months ago after the couple knew their baby’s gender.
They had decided Carlos would name their baby if it were a girl. He had settled on Naveya, which he said means God’s gift.
