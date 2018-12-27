Why Stanislaus County workers could stage another strike next week

A union representing social workers and mental health specialists in Stanislaus County has authorized a second strike to begin next week.
Hundreds of county workers represented by Service Employees International Union Local 521 went out on strike with bullhorns and picket signs Nov. 5 to protest alleged unfair labor practices by the county. Since a previous labor contract expired June 30, the county and SEIU have been unable to negotiate terms of a new agreement for about 700 employees.
Other employees with a stake in the ongoing contract talks include child support officers, therapists, community service employees, psychologists, veterans service providers and animal control workers.
According to a recent news release, union members voted to authorize the “indefinite” strike to begin Jan. 3. Indefinite means the strike could last for days or weeks, a union spokesperson said.
“The workers are striking in protest of the county’s violations of the law, including the county’s intimidation, retaliation and discrimination of members participating in union activity, and attempts to limit access to union representatives,” the news release said.
Tamara Thomas, county human resources director, said Wednesday that the union notified her office that the strike would take place “no sooner” than Jan. 3.
Thomas said the county disagrees with the union’s unfair labor practice complaints filed with the Public Employment Relations Board and intends to respond to them through the PERB process.
“I can tell you the SEIU members can absolutely exercise their rights to a labor action and the county respects their rights,” Thomas said. “We would like to see an agreement with SEIU as quickly as possible.”
SEIU 521 says many of its members provide services for the county’s most vulnerable residents, including foster children, the homeless and isolated seniors. Claims of substandard pay, high turnover and heavy caseloads are the primary issues in the labor negotiations.
Employees say paychecks are not the only concern. The county has become a training ground for college graduates, who cut their teeth in Stanislaus County and then leave for higher-paying jobs in larger counties or the private sector, employees say. The turnover increases the caseloads for staff members who remain, and it places children and other clients at risk, the union said.
“It’s this time of year when the vacancy rate goes up and we struggle,” said Kate Selover, chapter president for SEIU 521. “It goes on for months .... We are trying to work out a retention plan with the county and come to an agreement on how that will work.”
The union also pointed to delays in scheduling negotiations this month. Thomas said some of the county’s negotiators were not available near the holidays, but a bargaining session is set for Friday. Previous meetings with union negotiators were Dec. 5 and Dec. 13, Thomas said.
Prior to the one-day strike in November, top county officials assured that essential services would be provided during the walkout, but with hundreds of employees walking off the job, some lapses in service were unavoidable.
Selover said between 300 and 400 people participated in the strike Nov. 5. She doubted that essential terms of an agreement can be achieved at Friday’s meeting.
“We are looking at packages and things we may be able to do to come closer together, but I don’t see it happening Friday,” Selover said.
