Southeast Modesto house fire sends three to hospital

A fire Wednesday afternoon badly damaged a southeast Modesto home and sent three people to the hospital.
The victims were a woman and two men, according to Modesto fire Department Division Chief Michael Lillie.
One person was treated for burns on 29 percent of their body, the other for burns on 1 percent of their body and a third person for smoke inhalation suffered while helping the other two people out of the house.
The fire was reported at 1:49 p.m. on the 2800 block of Japonica Way. It is just north of Yosemite Boulevard and west of Lincoln Avenue.
First crews on scene found a single-family home with flames coming through the windows. The caller said two or three people may have been trapped inside, but all occupants were outside when firefighters arrived, Lillie said.
Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated fought the blaze, with a total response of nine engine crews and two truck crews.
Fire investigators went to the hospital to speak to the victims. No information was immediately available on the origin or cause.
