He was asleep in the middle of a busy intersection, then crashed into a fire truck

A man who’d fallen asleep at the wheel and rolled into a busy Modesto intersection was startled awake by firefighters, then ran into their truck.
The man was eastbound on the Briggsmore Avenue overpass Thursday afternoon when he presumably stopped and fell asleep at a red light, said Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Sousa.
His vehicle rolled slowly into the intersection of Briggsmore and Sisk Road, and witnesses started calling 911.
At the same time, one witness approached a fire truck that happened to be parked about 20 feet away and told the crew what happened, said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson.
Within minutes, they were stopped in front of the man’s car in the intersection. A firefighter approached and knocked on the window.
“He woke up and panicked and hit the gas and collided with the fire truck,” Sousa said.
No one was injured and the damage was minor, but police responded to the scene to make sure the man was not under the influence.
“Truly, the guy fell asleep at the light,” Sousa said. “He was tired from working all night.”
