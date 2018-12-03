Body found in home after Sunday night fire in Empire

Firefighters who extinguished a residential structure blaze in Empire on Sunday night found a man’s body inside, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Shortly after 9 p.m., 911 calls were made about a house fire on South Abbie Street, with reports that a person was inside. Stanislaus Consolidated, Modesto and Ceres fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames.
As the fire was attacked, a search was done and a person was found dead, according to a Modesto Fire Department incident summary..
Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Abbie at about 9:30 p.m., Sheriff’s department spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras said by phone Monday morning. The large property has several small apartment units on it, and one of them caught fire, he said.
Fire investigators will determine the cause and origin of the fire, Letras said, and an autopsy of the victim was to be conducted Monday. The preliminary investigation found nothing immediately apparent to indicate foul play, he said.
Deputies are notifying family, Letras said, but the man’s name is being withheld pending positive identification from the autopsy.
