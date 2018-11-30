The closest ski area to Modesto will open for the season Saturday

The Dodge Ridge ski area will open for the season Saturday, relatively early for this spot up Highway 108 from Modesto.
Dodge announced the opening Friday morning, thanks to recent storms that piled 54 inches of snow at the summit as of 8 a.m. Friday.
The Pinecrest-area resort does not have the snow-making equipment that allowed many others to open around the Sierra Nevada. Mother Nature took her time this autumn, with the first major storm last week.
Dodge will have a peak workforce of about 300 people over the winter, welcome news for the Tuolumne County economy.
“There are so many businesses that depend on tourism, and Dodge Ridge helps with that year-round attraction,” said Lisa Mayo, executive director of the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau, in a phone interview Friday.
The county gets most of its visitors in summer — to the Gold Rush towns along Highway 49, the Stanislaus National Forest and Yosemite National Park. Mayo said business was down because of the Donnell Fire along upper 108 and the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.
The visitors come from many parts of the nation and world, as well as from Stanislaus and other nearby counties. Dodge Ridge is within two hours of Modesto if the roads are clear.
The 9 a.m. opening will come amid another, much colder storm expected to bring up to 8 more inches of snow. Dress for a forecast high of 36 degrees on Saturday and 22 on Sunday. The expected overnight low into Monday is 1 degree.
The length of Dodge’s seasons varies widely: In 2010-11, for example, it ran from Nov. 24 to April 24. Four years later, it lasted only from Dec. 17 to Jan. 20.
Dodge was founded by Earl Purdy in 1950 and has been owned since 1976 by the Helm family.
“Generations of families have grown up skiing and riding here for over 65 years,” General Manager Jenni Smith said in a news release, “and this legacy of family continues today with the Helms.”
