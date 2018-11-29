Latest storms: How rainfall added to Modesto totals, what’s happening with snow, too

A wetter-than-expected storm Thursday put Modesto above average for rain, further dampening concerns about a dry autumn.
Higher up, the rain unleashed mudslides on parts of the Ferguson fire scar, restricting Highway 140 west of Yosemite National Park. Even higher in the Sierra Nevada, the storm added snow to watersheds that supply most of the San Joaquin Valley’s cities and farms.
The Modesto Irrigation District recorded 1.23 inches of rain at its downtown office in the 17 hours ending at 5 p.m. Thursday. That brought the total to 2.28 inches since the July 1 start of the weather year. An average year gets 2.20 inches through November.
The National Weather Service forecasts showers in Modesto until about 10 p.m. Thursday, followed by about 24 hours of dry conditions. Friday night brings an 80 percent chance of rain, and Saturday is at 90 percent. Rain could return Monday night.
The Dodge Ridge ski area was monitoring the conditions in advance of a possible opening soon, said Jeff Hauff, director of sales and marketing. The attraction off Highway 108 near Pinecrest does not have the snow-making equipment that has allowed some other resorts to open. Snow so far has totaled 46 inches at the summit.
Drivers are advised to check for chain controls on snowy and icy highways and to reduce their speeds and use headlights.
“Have fun in the snow, but don’t park along highways to play,” said a Facebook post Thursday from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at Cold Springs. It is just east of a stretch of 108 where visitors have often sledded on steep (and illegal) roadsides.
Comments