Three suffer major injuries in south Modesto crash

Three people suffered major injuries in single-vehicle crash in south Modesto early Sunday morning.
Originally doctors told Modesto Police one man involved in the crash would not survive but his prognosis changed, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Armana Slayyeh, 24, of San Ramon, remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit.
“It is still unknown if he is going to survive,” Bear said. “He is intubated and (doctors) are monitoring for brain activity.”
Slayyeh was the driver of a Honda Civic that was eastbound on Hatch Road near Rancho Encantado Court at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway.
The Honda rolled once, landing on its wheels, and two women who were unrestrained in the backseat were ejected, Bear said.
They sustained major injuries but are expected to survive.
Slayyeh, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was trapped inside the Honda and had to be extracted by firefighters.
A man who was in the front seat ran away from the scene before officers arrived so his injuries are unknown, Bear said.
A third woman in the backseat, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries.
The names of the woman were not available Monday morning, Bear said, but all three are in their 20s and from Modesto.
Bear said the cause of the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role, remains under investigation.
