Madera woman killed in Highway 99 crash near Atwater involving Turlock resident

A 61-year-old Madera woman died just before 8 p.m. Tuesday after rolling her vehicle on Highway 99, north of Atwater.
The woman was driving a 2004 Ford south on the highway at 85 to 90 mph near Westside Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, she turned to the left and entered the grass and dirt center median, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The Ford rotated clockwise and reentered the highway where it immediately began to overturn, according to CHP.
Mario Alarcon, a 27-year-old Turlock resident, was driving a Nissan behind the Ford and braked in an attempt to avoid a collision but the front of the Nissan hit the right front of the Ford, which had landed on its wheels facing a northwesterly direction.
The driver of the Ford died at the scene. Her name was not available Wednesday.
Alercon was not injured.
The collision remains under investigation. It is not known whether drugs or alcohol are a factor, according to the CHP.
