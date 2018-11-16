Remember rain? It could come to Modesto by midweek and wash away the smoke

Smoky days remain in the Modesto area forecast into next week, but school officials said Friday that they hope to ease limits on students going outside.
And the first widespread rain of the storm season could arrive by Wednesday, a few weeks later than usual, and clear the air of this breathing hazard.
The smoke comes from fires in Butte and Tulare counties. People should stay indoors, or use proper masks if they have to be outdoors, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said in an email update Friday.
The bad air prompted closure of Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus. Both plan to reopen Monday if conditions allow.
Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade have stayed open but are keeping students indoors during recess and lunch. The Turlock Unified School District has a week-long Thanksgiving break starting Monday. Districts still in session, including Modesto, Ceres and others, are waiting to see whether the restrictions will continue that day.
“We anticipate air quality improving over the weekend and look forward to seeing students back at school on Monday morning,” said an online update Friday from Superintendent Sara Noguchi of Modesto City Schools. It has canceled dances and other events.
The smoke also postponed a Modesto Junior College football bowl game, Northern California water polo championships involving Sonora and Oakdale high schools and even the Beyer High School winter formal, scheduled for Saturday.
The only rain of this weather season — July 1-June 30, 2019 — came on Oct. 3, an erratic thunderstorm that barely moistened Modesto but caused brief flooding near Salida and a few other locales. In an average year, October and November combine for 1.95 inches in the Modesto Irrigation District’s downtown gauge.
The National Weather Service forecasts dry and hazy days in the Modesto area through Tuesday, followed by a chance of rain the next two days and likely rain Friday. Snow is likely all three days in the upper Sierra Nevada, which supplies most of the valley’s water.
