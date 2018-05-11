News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (11/05/18)

Bee Staff Reports

November 04, 2018 10:50 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

September 28

MURRAY: Angelina and Robert Brewer, Manteca, girl

October 24

CHAVEZ: Natasha and Carlos, Ripon, boy

October 26

CRUZ: Elizabeth and Adrian, Modesto, boy

October 27

DELGADO: Rosa and Jose, Atwater, girl

OROZCO: Mayra and Jason Omn, Modesto, boy

CORREA: Jasmine and Aaron Vasquez, Modesto, boy

October 28

DICKERSON: Carley and Richard Dutton, Manteca, girl

GONZALEZ: Jeanette and Daniel Alejandre, Manteca, boy

ESTUPINIAN: Alejandra and Emmanuel Flores, Manteca, girl

MARTINEZ: Nichele and Jacob Terry, Modesto, boy

SILVA: Raquel and Moises Aguirre, Modesto, boy

EVERS: Mallory and Aaron, Ceres, boy

October 29

OSBORNE: Sierra and Cody, Escalon, boy

October 30

SIERRA: Yesenia and Jesus, Stockton, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

October 25

OLVERA: Mary and Rudy, Turlock, girl

AVILA: Kimberly Danelle, Delhi, boy

CARDONA: Amanda, Modesto, girl

October 26

FERNANDEZ: Lizette and Francisco Soto, Turlock, boy

CARDENAS: Tina and Robert Moody, Merced, boy

COLE: McKenzie and Brandon, Denair, girl

October 27

TROGLIONE: Andrea and Gregory Massey, Modesto, boy

October 29

CONTRERAS: Vanessa and Jesus, Turlock, girl

KAUR: Daljit and Gurdeep Singh, Turlock, girl

October 30

STOUT: Angela and Donald, Turlock, girl

FINN: Chanay and Kenneth Ledbetter, Hilmar, girl

MARTINEZ: Vanessa and Robert, Firebaugh, girl

LEAL: Kari and Mark, Turlock, girl

October 31

PARRA: Ana and Roberto Gomez, Ceres, girl

PEYOUR: Nicole and Ninef, Turlock, boy

