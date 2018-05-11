Stanislaus County birth announcements (11/05/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
September 28
MURRAY: Angelina and Robert Brewer, Manteca, girl
October 24
CHAVEZ: Natasha and Carlos, Ripon, boy
October 26
CRUZ: Elizabeth and Adrian, Modesto, boy
October 27
DELGADO: Rosa and Jose, Atwater, girl
OROZCO: Mayra and Jason Omn, Modesto, boy
CORREA: Jasmine and Aaron Vasquez, Modesto, boy
October 28
DICKERSON: Carley and Richard Dutton, Manteca, girl
GONZALEZ: Jeanette and Daniel Alejandre, Manteca, boy
ESTUPINIAN: Alejandra and Emmanuel Flores, Manteca, girl
MARTINEZ: Nichele and Jacob Terry, Modesto, boy
SILVA: Raquel and Moises Aguirre, Modesto, boy
EVERS: Mallory and Aaron, Ceres, boy
October 29
OSBORNE: Sierra and Cody, Escalon, boy
October 30
SIERRA: Yesenia and Jesus, Stockton, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
October 25
OLVERA: Mary and Rudy, Turlock, girl
AVILA: Kimberly Danelle, Delhi, boy
CARDONA: Amanda, Modesto, girl
October 26
FERNANDEZ: Lizette and Francisco Soto, Turlock, boy
CARDENAS: Tina and Robert Moody, Merced, boy
COLE: McKenzie and Brandon, Denair, girl
October 27
TROGLIONE: Andrea and Gregory Massey, Modesto, boy
October 29
CONTRERAS: Vanessa and Jesus, Turlock, girl
KAUR: Daljit and Gurdeep Singh, Turlock, girl
October 30
STOUT: Angela and Donald, Turlock, girl
FINN: Chanay and Kenneth Ledbetter, Hilmar, girl
MARTINEZ: Vanessa and Robert, Firebaugh, girl
LEAL: Kari and Mark, Turlock, girl
October 31
PARRA: Ana and Roberto Gomez, Ceres, girl
PEYOUR: Nicole and Ninef, Turlock, boy
