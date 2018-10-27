Hatch Road homicide

A man was stabbed to death at a boarding house on the 200 block of East Hatch Road in Modesto on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2018. Another resident was taken into custody, suspected of the killing.
One man dead at Modesto boarding house. Sheriff’s department investigating homicide

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

October 27, 2018 04:28 PM

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday afternoon was investigating a homicide on the 200 block of E. Hatch Road in Modesto.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a fight involving weapons, Lt. Mike Parker said. One adult male estimated to be in his early to mid-40s was found suffering wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man estimated to be in his 50s was taken into custody at the scene. A weapon was recovered.

Deputy Royjindar Singh said the victim died after being stabbed. Deputies had not released either man’s identity, but the manager of the seven-bedroom boarding house where the homicide occurred identified the man in custody as a Ronald Lopez.

Parker said the man believed responsible suffered superficial wounds that did not require treatment. No one else was injured. Along with the suspect, a few other residents of the home were taken to the Sheriff’s Department to be interviewed.

