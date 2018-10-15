Fire reported at doughnut shop in central Modesto; several businesses evacuated

A strip mall on Kansas Avenue was evacuated Monday afternoon when a fire broke out at a donut shop there.
The fire started in the exhaust system in the kitchen of Donut Deli, said Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst.
“It’s a pretty intricate exhaust system that extends all the way up through the ceiling,” Ernst said.
Smoke billowed out of part of the system on the roof but Ernst said it appeared the fire had been contained there.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to get on the roof to access the exhaust system.
Bakery co-owner Adrian Medina said he and his brother have owned the business for more than 30 years. He said he went up on the roof and tried to turn off the exhaust system before firefighters arrived.
Comments