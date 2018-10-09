Vehicle crashes into bus stop in front of Dunkin’ Donuts in Modesto

The driver of a Chevrolet Cruze took out a bus stop shelter in front of Dunkin’ Donuts in Modesto on Tuesday morning.
The 22-year-old man was westbound on Standiford Avenue at about 6:42 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the center median and across eastbound lanes, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The vehicle continued south where it crashed into a Modesto Irrigation District pole and a bus stop in the southwest corner of Tully Road and Standiford Avenue.
The impact knocked over the shelter at the bus stop but the driver suffered only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.
Bear said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
