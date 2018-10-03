Update: No injuries as a couple of drivers get stranded in Modesto floodwater

Update, 7:15 a.m. Thursday. Two motorists escaped injury when they were stranded in floodwater on Beckwith Road on Wednesday evening, the Salida Fire Protection District reported.
Where Beckwith dips between North Hart and Jackson Roads, the water was between 24 and 30 inches deep during the downpour, SFPD engineer Mike Lunn said. “One vehicle had gone through and stalled and got stranded,” he said, “and the other spun out and went into a ditch and was floating there.”
The road was closed except to the tow trucks that pulled out the vehicles, he said. “They blocked the road off for the night, and it’s still closed,” Lunn said at about 7 a.m. Thursday.
Modesto police reported no problems from the evening’s storm. There weren’t even as many traffic collisions as normal for a first rain, Lt. Martha Delgado said.
Original story: Autumn’s first storm turned more potent for the Modesto area Wednesday evening with the issuance of an “urban and small stream flood advisory.”
By around 7 p.m., flooding had closed part of Beckwith Road in the Salida area and Ripon was dealing with calls for sandbags.
The National Weather Service said the warning will last until about 8:45 p.m. for Modesto, Del Rio, Salida, Ripon, Manteca, Lathrop, Stockton and Lodi.
Modesto’s main concern usually is Dry Creek, which has no dams in its watershed stretching toward western Tuolumne County. Several of the other cities are in or near the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
It was a quick turnabout for Modesto, which sat at just 0.02 inches of rain through most of Wednesday, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.
“At 5:52 p.m. PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area,” said a Facebook post from the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.
The Ripon Police Department reported on Facebook that it had many requests for sandbags. It directed residents to Home Depot and Lowe’s.
“Due to the heavy rain and flooding, we have many calls for service currently holding, and we’re addressing them as quickly as we can,” the post said.
The storm already had forced intermittent closures on a key route into Yosemite National Park. Highway 140 from Cedar Lodge to Bug Hostel/Bear Creek Bridge was to close as needed as an expected 1 to 3 inches of rain moved through in the afternoon and again in the evening, the California Department of Transportation reported.
The storm also has officials watching out for mudslides in areas burned by summer wildfires, including the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County and the Donnell Fire in Tuolumne County.
The National Weather Service forecast an 80 percent chance of Modesto rain Wednesday night. Up to a quarter of an inch could fall overall, but thunderstorms could spike the totals in some places.
Thursday calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, followed by at least six sunny days.
