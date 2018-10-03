Driver badly hurt in crash off Highway 99 in Ceres

A man in his 20s was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries after being ejected from his car in a Ceres crash early Wednesday.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The driver of a 2000 Nissan Maxima was northbound on Highway 99, south of Service Road, when for undetermined reasons, he lost control and turned to the right.
The Nissan left the highway, ran into a dirt mound and continued northeast. It then struck a chain link fence and oleanders before rolling over onto El Camino Avenue. The driver, who was not wearing his lap and shoulder belts, was ejected onto El Camino, the CHP said.
The driver had yet to be identified, the CHP said in a news release issued just after 8 a.m. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP added.
