Golden 1 Credit Union steps up for homeless young adults in Modesto

Pathways, a Modesto shelter that helps homeless young adults build better lives, received a $50,000 donation from Golden 1 Credit Union.
The Sacramento-based institution presented the check at a Tuesday, Oct. 2, tour of the East Granger Avenue shelter. It is run by Center for Human Services.
Pathways has 16 beds in eight apartments for people 18 to 21. It provides mental health and substance abuse counseling, life skill training, employment assistance and other free services.
“Every young person deserves support and care,” said Erica Taylor, vice president of communications and community relations at Golden 1, in a news release. “Center for Human Services offers programs that can break the cycle of homelessness for young people..”
Cindy Duenas, the center’s executive director, said the donation “will allow us to engage and assist homeless youth in new ways, moving them from the streets to a safe housing situation.”
Golden 1 has about 1 million members and 1,700 employees statewide, including branches in Modesto and Turlock. Center for Human Services employs about 250 people around the county in mental health, school success and other programs.
New name, office for architects
RED Inc. Architects is the new name for the downtown Modesto firm created by the 2017 merger of two others. The business also has a new office in a renovated bank building at 1217 J St.
The merger was between Pires, Lipomi + Navarro Architects and Burkett Architecture. The name RED stands for “relationships, experience and design.”
The architects have designed retail, restaurant, health care, school and other buildings, such as the Beckwith Veterinary Hospital and Turlock Christian Elementary School.
Two continue on fair board
Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed Jane Conover of Modesto and Angelica Anguiano-Franco of Waterford to the Stanislaus County Fair Board of Directors.
Conover, a board member since 2002, is an investor and partner at Mape’s Ranch. Anguiano-Franco has served on the board since 2015 and is an attorney at the Law Offices of Mark S. Nelson.
The nine-member board oversees the 10-day county fair each July and other uses of the Turlock fairgrounds. The terms are for four years.
And finally ...
Claudia Newcorn has been honored for her work with small businesseses in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties. She received the 2018 State Star Award from the Central California Small Business Development Center Network.
Newcorn is a business adviser for the network, which serves 14 counties from San Luis Obispo to Mono. She and other winners around the nation attended a reception in Washington, D.C.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
