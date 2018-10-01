Victim of apparent drowning was a Ceres man, 71

The man who apparently drowned in an irrigation canal off South Carpenter Road on Sunday was Miguel Salinas Aguilar, 71, of Ceres, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

His body was found in the water after his brother spotted Aguilar’s pickup truck parked along the road and stopped to look for him.

Deputies investigated the canal bank and adjacent orchard north of West Whitmore Avenue for any indications of foul play but found nothing, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras said Monday. He said there also were no signs of trauma immediately discovered on Aguilar’s body.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday to look for any injury or medical condition that may have contributed to Aguilar’s death, the sergeant said.

The Ceres resident apparently was alone, and there are no known witnesses to how he ended up in the water.

Anyone who may have information on the case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114.