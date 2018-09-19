17-year-old girl hurt in Salida crash after apparently suffering medical issue, CHP says

A 17-year-old Salida girl was taken to a hospital by ambulance Wednesday morning after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving on Toomes Road and crashing into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 6:50 a.m. The driver, Alyssa Froedge, was northbound on Toomes approaching Bacon Road. “It looks like she may have had a medical issue, like she had been vomiting,” CHP Officer Chuck Leon said at the scene. “She pulled over to the shoulder, unfortunately she didn’t slow enough, lost control, ran into the pole.”
Froedge told emergency responders she was thrown from her gray Honda Civic, but she didn’t suffer injuries consistent with being ejected, Leon said. It’s likely that in her confused state, she climbed out but didn’t recall doing so, he said.
Alone in the vehicle, Froedge was wearing her seat belt, which remained in its extended, “locked out” position, consistent with being in use during a collision, the officer said.
She was conscious and alert, Leon said, and complained of back and neck pain. Froedge also had abrasions, but it was undetermined at the scene whether she suffered any broken bones.
The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page classified the crash as major injury.
