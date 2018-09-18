One found dead in fire at central Modesto duplex

A person was found at a duplex where a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
According to Modesto Fire Operations Division Chief Mike Lillie, the fire was reported at 1:59 p.m. in the 1600 block of Floyd Avenue. The location is between Coffee Road and Rose Avenue.
Arriving firefighters found a duplex with fire coming out of a sliding glass door on the west side of the duplex, Lillie said.
“Crews made entry into the duplex,” he said. “While they were extinguishing the fire, they did find one victim inside the fire.”
The victim was declared dead at the scene. Authorities did not release information on the identity, gender or age of the person.
An autopsy will be needed to determine if the person died as a result of the fire. After a preliminary investigation, detectives did not find anything suspicious about the person’s death, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
