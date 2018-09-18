Fiery crash knocks out power to Starbucks, other businesses

A two-vehicle collision on Oakdale Road north of Briggsmore Avenue Tuesday morning took out power to several businesses in the area.

The crash occurred at 8:18 a.m. at Oakdale and Lancy Drive where a northbound Chevrolet Traverse was getting ready to make a right turn into the business complex there when it was rear ended by tan Toyota pickup.

The impact sent the Traverse into a utility pole and it later caught fire.

A vehicle collision on Oakdale Road at Lancey has caused power loss to businesses at Orchard Plaza on Tuesday morning Sept. 18, 2018.

The driver, an adult passenger and a 5-year-old rear passenger in the Traverse were not injured and were able to get out of the vehicle with only minor complaints of pain.

The driver of the pickup also was not injured.

Efforts to put out the fire on the traverse and utility pole were delayed until power was cut to the pole. Power is out to the nearby Starbucks, Prime Shine and Shell Gas.

Modesto Irrigation District Spokeswoman Melissa Williams said at 9:30 a.m. that it would take about 8 to 10 hours to replace the pole and restore power to the businesses.