Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/17/18)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
September 5
MURILLO: Alondra and Isacc Fregoso, Modesto, boy
MACHADO: Nicole and Kasey, Tracy, girl
ROJAS: Constanza and Kevin Farpella, Tracy, boy
SOSA: Dolores and Rodrigo, Woodbridge, girl
POSADA: Rosa and Christopher Dommermuth, Lathrop, boy
COMBS: Allison and Tyler, Denair, boy
September 7
NISAR: Saima and Ismaeel Tariq, Stockton, girl
RIOS: Melissaruby and Ivan Torres, Modesto, boy
QUATTLEBAUM: Anne and Bobby, Lodi, girl
September 9
GODINEZ: Vanessa and Alejandro, Turlock, girl
MARTINEZ: Diana and Leonel Miranda, Patterson, girl
KAUR: Gurbax and Talveer Singh, Manteca, girl
HERNANDEZ: Valerie and Raul Millan, Stockton, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
September 6
CAZAREZ: Thais, Turlock, girl
LAUBER: Kimberly and Nicholas, Turlock, girl
CHAREST: Shelagh and Matthew, Merced, boy
DE LA CRUZ: Maleyna and Gerardo Rey, Ceres, girl
September 7
JOHNSON: Rachael, Denair, girl
RAMIREZ: Jasmine, Atwater, boy
RAMOS-GUZMAN: Adriana and Alfredo Delgado-Juarez, Turlock, boy
September 8
TEIXEIRA: Megan, Stevinson, girl
ALONSO: Leticia and Roman Hernandez, Denair, girl
September 9
KHANGURA: Ramandeep and Balrat, Stevinson, boy
PAZ: Adriana, Turlock, girl
September 10
NEVES: Daryen, Delhi, boy
BRANCATO: Gabriela and David, Snelling, girl
RUBIO: Makayla, Turlock, girl
September 11
JACOBO: Sophia and Apolinar, Denair, boy
ROQUE: Esmeralda and Duraye, Turlock, girl
HERNANDEZ: Tania and Roberto Ortiz, Turlock, boy
