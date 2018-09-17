News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/17/18)

Bee Staff Reports

September 16, 2018 12:57 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

September 5

MURILLO: Alondra and Isacc Fregoso, Modesto, boy

MACHADO: Nicole and Kasey, Tracy, girl

ROJAS: Constanza and Kevin Farpella, Tracy, boy

SOSA: Dolores and Rodrigo, Woodbridge, girl

POSADA: Rosa and Christopher Dommermuth, Lathrop, boy

COMBS: Allison and Tyler, Denair, boy

September 7

NISAR: Saima and Ismaeel Tariq, Stockton, girl

RIOS: Melissaruby and Ivan Torres, Modesto, boy

QUATTLEBAUM: Anne and Bobby, Lodi, girl

September 9

GODINEZ: Vanessa and Alejandro, Turlock, girl

MARTINEZ: Diana and Leonel Miranda, Patterson, girl

KAUR: Gurbax and Talveer Singh, Manteca, girl

HERNANDEZ: Valerie and Raul Millan, Stockton, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

September 6

CAZAREZ: Thais, Turlock, girl

LAUBER: Kimberly and Nicholas, Turlock, girl

CHAREST: Shelagh and Matthew, Merced, boy

DE LA CRUZ: Maleyna and Gerardo Rey, Ceres, girl

September 7

JOHNSON: Rachael, Denair, girl

RAMIREZ: Jasmine, Atwater, boy

RAMOS-GUZMAN: Adriana and Alfredo Delgado-Juarez, Turlock, boy

September 8

TEIXEIRA: Megan, Stevinson, girl

ALONSO: Leticia and Roman Hernandez, Denair, girl

September 9

KHANGURA: Ramandeep and Balrat, Stevinson, boy

PAZ: Adriana, Turlock, girl

September 10

NEVES: Daryen, Delhi, boy

BRANCATO: Gabriela and David, Snelling, girl

RUBIO: Makayla, Turlock, girl

September 11

JACOBO: Sophia and Apolinar, Denair, boy

ROQUE: Esmeralda and Duraye, Turlock, girl

HERNANDEZ: Tania and Roberto Ortiz, Turlock, boy

