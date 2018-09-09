69-year-old bicyclist killed in crash

A 69-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when he rode his electric bicycle into the path of an SUV in Sonora, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on State Route 49 near Old Sonora Columbia Road. The Sonora resident, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was riding south, along the edge of the road.
Just behind him was a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Shawn Williams, 44, of Sonora.
The bicyclist turned left toward Old Sonora Columbia Road, riding directly into Williams’ path, the CHP said. Williams took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision, which threw the cyclist into the air. The man, not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
