Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/10/18)

Bee Staff Reports

September 09, 2018 01:23 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

August 29

ROSSEL: Miya and Ruben, Modesto, boy

ANDRADE: Grace and Gerardo Torres, Turlock, girl

August 30

STRAND: Monica and Jason, Ripon, boy

ORTIZ: Meriery and Sergio Franco, Tracy, boy

FRIZZELL: Jesica and Alexander, Ripon, girl

August 31

HAYDEN: Jyssica and Nicholas, Turlock, girl

LEDSOME: Heather and Daryn, Ripon, girl

LONGWELL: Elizabeth and Beaudan, Modesto, girl

MCCURDY: Nicole and Michael, Ripon, boy

CORONADO: Irene and Lucas, Los Banos, boy

September 1

WORK: Lavina and Frederick E., Tracy, girl

MCDONALD: Amy and Benjamin Leal, Riverbank, boy

MCCOY: Jasmine and Darius Jojnson, Modesto, girl

DURAN: Cristina and Gabriel, Ceres, boy

BURCIAGA: Nayeli and Christoval, Turlock, boy

September 2

FONTAINE: Jessica and Thomas, Patterson, girl

STONECYPHER: Sondra and Brandon, Burson, girl

YOUNG: Lori and David Cumberworth, Manteca, twins, boy and girl

September 3

ZOKARI: Salwa and Elssa Al-Zawqari, Modesto, boy

FABELA: Yolanda and Brian, Lathrop, boy

September 4

WOFFORD: Latanya and Anthony, Stockton, boy

ALTAMIRANO-MIRANDA: Jessica and Humberto Albor, Jr., Stockton, boy

TRIMBLE: Heather and Matthew Leyva, Ceres, girl

MILLER: Krista and Michael Jennings, Stockton, boy

GATEWOOD: Cheryl and Justin, Modesto, boy

ARREOLA-GRIEGO: Doreen and Ana, Rancho Cordova, boy

GONZALEZ: Alicia and Victor Ureno, Tracy, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

August 31

MORFIN: Beatriz, Turlock, boy

ARTEAGA: Jennifer and Rafael, Gustine, girl

September 2

PICTON: Daneill and Gary, Merced, boy

September 3

RUIZ: Marlen, Delhi, girl

September 4

MADRIGAL: Rachel and Eliseo, Ceres, girl

MACHADO: Sara and Christopher, Turlock, boy

KAUR: Baljeet and Sarabjeet Singh, Turlock, boy

STOCKS: Angela and Colby, Turlock, boy

September 5

THAO: Va and Vang, Turlock, boy

HOLT: Shayna and Cody, Turlock, girl

