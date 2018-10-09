Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/10/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
August 29
ROSSEL: Miya and Ruben, Modesto, boy
ANDRADE: Grace and Gerardo Torres, Turlock, girl
August 30
STRAND: Monica and Jason, Ripon, boy
ORTIZ: Meriery and Sergio Franco, Tracy, boy
FRIZZELL: Jesica and Alexander, Ripon, girl
August 31
HAYDEN: Jyssica and Nicholas, Turlock, girl
LEDSOME: Heather and Daryn, Ripon, girl
LONGWELL: Elizabeth and Beaudan, Modesto, girl
MCCURDY: Nicole and Michael, Ripon, boy
CORONADO: Irene and Lucas, Los Banos, boy
September 1
WORK: Lavina and Frederick E., Tracy, girl
MCDONALD: Amy and Benjamin Leal, Riverbank, boy
MCCOY: Jasmine and Darius Jojnson, Modesto, girl
DURAN: Cristina and Gabriel, Ceres, boy
BURCIAGA: Nayeli and Christoval, Turlock, boy
September 2
FONTAINE: Jessica and Thomas, Patterson, girl
STONECYPHER: Sondra and Brandon, Burson, girl
YOUNG: Lori and David Cumberworth, Manteca, twins, boy and girl
September 3
ZOKARI: Salwa and Elssa Al-Zawqari, Modesto, boy
FABELA: Yolanda and Brian, Lathrop, boy
September 4
WOFFORD: Latanya and Anthony, Stockton, boy
ALTAMIRANO-MIRANDA: Jessica and Humberto Albor, Jr., Stockton, boy
TRIMBLE: Heather and Matthew Leyva, Ceres, girl
MILLER: Krista and Michael Jennings, Stockton, boy
GATEWOOD: Cheryl and Justin, Modesto, boy
ARREOLA-GRIEGO: Doreen and Ana, Rancho Cordova, boy
GONZALEZ: Alicia and Victor Ureno, Tracy, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
August 31
MORFIN: Beatriz, Turlock, boy
ARTEAGA: Jennifer and Rafael, Gustine, girl
September 2
PICTON: Daneill and Gary, Merced, boy
September 3
RUIZ: Marlen, Delhi, girl
September 4
MADRIGAL: Rachel and Eliseo, Ceres, girl
MACHADO: Sara and Christopher, Turlock, boy
KAUR: Baljeet and Sarabjeet Singh, Turlock, boy
STOCKS: Angela and Colby, Turlock, boy
September 5
THAO: Va and Vang, Turlock, boy
HOLT: Shayna and Cody, Turlock, girl
