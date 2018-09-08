VFW post provides Army veteran with tools for learning at MJC

Cesar Romo is studying at Modesto Junior College with the aid of a laptop computer and printer provided through the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Army veteran is the first recipient in a program launched by Post 3199. A veteran or spouse will be chosen each semester, and more if donations to the effort grow, Commander Kevin Aqueche said. The program also could expand to California State University, Stanislaus.
Romo had started at MJC before leaving in 2014 for military service that ended in March. He was a health care specialist in the Army and is studying sports medicine at the college. He hopes to major in kinesiology at a four-year campus.
Mike Jackson, who counsels veterans at MJC, said many classes require online discussions and homework. The donation program is called the Danny Martinez Scholarship Award, in honor of a late service officer for the post.
It has received one donation so far, from Modesto Republican Women Federated, and is seeking more. Checks can be sent to VFW Post 3199, P.O. Box 580509, Modesto 95358.
A color guard from the Northern San Joaquin Valley placed first in a competition at the American Legion’s national convention in Minneapolis.
The members are Roy Santiago of Hughson, Walt Butler of Ceres, Curtis Hamill of Merced and David Smith of Atwater. They topped the Advancing and Retiring of Colors category at the convention.
The group represented Sons of the America Legion District 12, which takes in Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties and part of Madera County.
The American Legion, founded in 1919 to support veterans, kicked off its centennial celebration with the Aug. 24-30 convention. Sons of the American Legion came along in 1932 for the sons and grandsons of service members.
Price Ford has donated a 2013 Fiesta to auto shop students at Turlock High School. The dealership, on Golden State Boulevard just north of Turlock, provided the vehicle for one class on mechanical repairs and another on body work.
The donation is part of the Automotive Career Exploration program at Ford, a free online means of learning about its vehicles. A news release noted that dealerships will need new technicians as Baby Boomers retire.
The donation grew out of a meeting that James Figurell, owner and general manager of Price Ford, had with Principal Gabe Ontiveros and industrial technology instructor Dean Massey.
