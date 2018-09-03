Bay Area man drowns at Woodward Reservoir

A 22-year-old Bay Area man drowned Monday at Woodward Reservoir while trying to swim across a cove with his brothers, authorities reported.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District received a report of a potential drowning around 11:45 a.m. at the reservoir, which is several miles north of Oakdale. Deputies and firefighters searched for the man, with the Sheriff’s Department using its two boats and Consolidated using its boat.
The Sheriff’s Department dive team was expected to enter the water Monday afternoon to search for the body.
Sheriff’s Lt. Ed Ridenour identified the swimmers as a 22-year-old man from Sunnyvale, who was camping at the reservoir with family and friends over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Ridenour said three brothers tried to swim across a cove at the reservoir’s area U. He said two brothers made it across and then realized the third brother had not. The two swam back for their brother.
“They tried to pull him to shore,” Ridenour said, “but he was thrashing about and went under the water.”
Ridenour said the release of the swimmer’s name is pending a positive identification. He said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this incident.
