Bountiful benefit Edible Extravaganza back in Modesto next week

Eat and drink well, while you do good. That’s the Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza in a nutshell.
The annual event returns to Modesto Centre Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 6, and though in its 32nd year, continues to bring new vendors and elements.
A First Taste VIP Admission ticket has been added for 2018, said Jessica Irish, communications and brand manager for the Center for Human Services. The $100 ticket grants entry an hour earlier than the 6 p.m. general admission and opens the doors to a lounge where exclusive food from Surla’s and exclusive drinks will be served.
The lounge is a “place to escape the hustle and bustle on the main floor,” Irish added. That hustle and bustle has been a turn-off to some attendees, she’s heard, so also this year, the format in Centre Plaza has been changed to give people more space and improve the flow among vendors.
Gina Machado, director of development and communications for CHS, said a lot more tables have been added to the courtyard for general-admission ticket holders, too.
As of Wednesday, 55 vendors had signed on for the extravaganza, which offers unlimited sampling of regional food and drink while raising funds to help youth and families. A broad variety of tastes will be available, from Thai to Mexican to vegan to mobile mixologists, Irish said.
Among the first-time vendors this year are Hauck’s Grill, in Turlock, and Tres Bien Creamery and Dale’s Gourmet Kettle Popcorn, both of which are part of the Modesto Certified Farmers Market.
Making the evening complete will be live music by Cloak and Swagger and Koala and the Golden Boy. The Edible Extravaganza ends at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling the office at 209-526-1476.
Comments