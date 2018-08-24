Bicyclist killed in crash near Empire

A man riding a bicycle on Highway 132 east of Empire was struck by a car and killed Thursday night.
The man, who has not been identified, was riding eastbound within the traffic lane near Wellsford Road at about 9:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
He was dressed in dark clothing, wasn’t wearing a helmet and didn’t have proper lighting on his bicycle, according to the CHP.
Ana Aguilar Cruz, 26, of Modesto, was driving a Lexus east on Highway 132 at about 55 mph when she came upon the bicyclist.
She took evasive action in an attempt to avoid hitting the bicycle but the front of the Lexus hit the rear of the bicycle, ejecting the rider. The bicyclist died at the scene.
Cruz was not injured.
