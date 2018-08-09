Northeast Modesto death a suicide, police say

A report of a shooting drew several police units to a northeast Modesto home Thursday night, in a case determined to be suicide, police said.
Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to a house on Canyon Lake Drive just north of Naraghi Lake off Hashem Drive.
Investigators determined the victim was “a distraught male who apparently committed suicide,” Lt. Mark Weiglein said Friday. There were no circumstances to make the case suspicious, he said.
If you or a loved one are stuck in deep depression and considering suicide, , the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and website provide a place to start to seek help. The website is at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org; the phone number is 800 273-8255. Both are staffed 24 hours every day.
Comments