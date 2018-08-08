Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/09/18)

MODESTO
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The South Modesto MAC meets every second Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Careers in Education Day
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon
Where: Martin G. Petersen Event, Center, 720 12th Street
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education is hosting a teacher recruitment job fair. This is a free event and will provide information on how to become an educator in California as a credentialed or substitute teacher. Local school districts, including private and charter schools, SCOE, colleges and credential analysts will be on site to answer questions. Districts in attendance will be recruiting substitute teachers for the 2018-19 school year and colleges. For additional information, visit www.stancoe.org.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information, email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Mended Hearts support group
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event and meet the second Tuesday of each month. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. Guest speaker is Dr. Kahlon, who will discess TAVR repair. For more information, call Robert Martin at 209-838-1444, email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or call Cardiac Independence Program, 209-569-7373.
HUGHSON - TURLOCK
What: Jeff Denham mobile district office hours
When: Thursday
Where: Various locations
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. First: Hughson City Hall, 7018 Pine St., from 11 a.m. to noon. Second: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Both sessions will include representatives from State Sen. Tom Berryhill and State Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, $3 for 7 to 12, free for 6 and under. Free coffee and orange juice will be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages school supply drive
When: Through Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information, contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org, or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377, or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Grange Bunko Night
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall, 30 Lambuth Ave.
Info: The Oakdale Grange #435 invites the public to Bunko Night at the Oakdale Grange Hall. Funds raised go to support programs of the chapter. Participants will have a chance to win prizes while meeting with new and old friends. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, contact Michelle at 209-838-7421 or Pat at 209-556-8524.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. The group meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
