Fire copter that crashed east of Oakdale, injuring two, was headed to Siskiyou

The firefighting helicopter that crashed Tuesday east of Oakdale, injuring two people, had been headed to far Northern California, authorities said.
Fox 40 reported that the pilot declined medical aid and the passenger was flown to a hospital with unknown injuries. The Modesto Bee could not get further information on the injuries Wednesday.
The accident was reported at about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on ranch land about half a mile south of Highway 108 east of Lancaster Road.
Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the copter was a “CWN” — or “Call When Needed” — aircraft on its way to Siskiyou County. The agency contracts with private vendors for those copters during wildfire fights.
Fox 40 reported that the aircraft had taken off from Southern California and tried to divert to Oakdale Airport after experiencing trouble. It was not involved in the Ferguson fire in Mariposa County.
McLean said the CWN system has plenty of other helicopters available and the loss of this one would not hamper firefighting this summer.
The Federal Aviation Administration was expected to investigate the crash.
