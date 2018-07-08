Fire damages two units in mobile home park just east of Modesto

A fire Saturday damaged two units in a mobile home park along Yosemite Boulevard between Modesto and Empire.
Crews responded at about 5 a.m. to the Holiday Manor Mobile Home Park, where they found a single-wide and a double-wide unit heavily involved in flames, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
No injuries were reported in a Facebook post on the blaze. An update on the damage was not available as of noon Sunday. The cause
is under investigation.
Modesto had help on the initial response from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and the Ceres Fire Department. A shortage of hydrants prompted a call for water tenders from the Hughson and Denair districts.
"Crews did an excellent job containing the fire and preventing extension to other homes," the post said.
Comments