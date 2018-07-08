Fire damages two units in mobile home park just east of Modesto

Modesto Fire, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire and Ceres Fire Units responded Saturday July 7, 2018 to a report of a mobile home on fire in the 4100 block of Yosemite in Modesto, Calif. On scene at Holiday Manor Mobile Home Park, crews found 1 double-wide and 1 single-wide mobile home heavily involved with fire. Other mobile homes in the area were threatened, the fire also spread to nearby vegetation. Modesto Fire Dept.