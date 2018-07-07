Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Guest speaker Kim Stockdale will discuss CPR training. Mended Hearts is a free support group to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District Board of Trustees regular meeting will open with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 7 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Whithrow, Modesto Irrigation District, Hart Ransom School District and Salida Fire. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email at Woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Pulled Pork Fundraiser
When: Saturday, July 28, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Geneva Presbyterian Church invites the community and churchgoers to its pulled pork barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kellie Jones 209-408-7637.
RIVERBANK
What: Society for disABILITIES Bike Camp
When: July 9-13, 8:15 a.m.
Where: Cardozo Middle School, 3525 Sante Fe Ave.
Info: Camps provide an immersion experience in bicycling for children and adults with diverse abilities using specially designed equipment and teaching methods. Children over 8 and adults are encouraged to apply. Camp has multiple sessions per day for five days. Volunteers are needed who can run or jog for at least 20 minutes at a time. For more information, contact Channa Kang at 209-524-3536 or email channa@societyfordisabilities.org or societyfordisabilities.org/programs/adapted-bike-camp.
SONORA
What: Lecture: The Trails We Walk
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to learn why some Stanislaus National Forest trails have such names as Trail of the Gargoyles, Trail of the Survivors or Shadow of the Mi-Wok. Summit Ranger Jaclynn Swope, a U.S. Forest Service interpreter, will provide stories behind the names of these and other Sierra Nevada trails. Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: CSU Stanislaus Summer Youth Writing Workshop
When: July 9-20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: CSU Stanislaus Bizzini Hall, 1 University Circle
Info: For students entering grades 2-8 in the fall, this program offers an opportunity for students to develop their writing talents under the leadership of Great Valley Writing Project teachers. Registration for the two-week camp is $275. For more information visit www.csustan.edu/gvwp/turlock. To register on CashNet visit commerce.cashnet.com/GVWP.
