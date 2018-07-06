Modesto woman badly burned by three-alarm house fire

A Modesto woman suffered significant burns from a three-alarm house fire that quickly spread and threatened nearby homes Friday afternoon in south Modesto.
At 3:15 p.m. firefighters were called to a house fire on the 1700 block of Dallas Street. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed and a woman in her 60s was found in front of the residence, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson. The woman, who had serious burns, was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.
The fire threatened the two neighboring homes, which received minor damage from the blaze, Anderson said. Embers from the initial home fire were carried by the wind and started vegetation and a fence on fire two blocks to the east on Denver Street. Dallas Street was closed between Glenn and Butte avenues as crews battled the fire.
The home was destroyed by the blaze. Anderson said wind made fighting the fast-moving fire more difficult. The call was upgraded to a two-alarm and then three-alarm fire.
Twelves engines, two trucks, and four battalion chiefs responded to the scene. Fire crews from Modesto, Ceres, Stanislaus Consolidated, Salida, Woodland Avenue, Burbank Paradise and Keyes helped to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
