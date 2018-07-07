Modesto asks public to weigh on rental inspections

Modesto will hold Monday its first of two meetings to gather public input on whether it should inspect apartments and other rental housing to ensure the meeting of basic health and safety standards, such as being free of vermin and having working plumbing.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in room B300 in the basement of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St. The second meeting is at the same time and place on the following Monday, July 16.
The city is holding two meetings to make it convenient for the public. The city says the agenda is the same for both meetings so there is no need to attend both.
Modesto officials are considering establishing a program that would allow the city to inspect rental properties to ensure they meet basic livability standards. City officials have said the annual cost to property owners would be low and owners in good standing could self-certify that their properties meet the standards.
The City Council would have to approve the program.
But Modesto faced resistance from property owners and managers when it brought the proposal forward in May at the City Council's Safety and Communities Committee.
Still, an official with Faith in the Valley — which works with disadvantaged communities — said rental inspection programs allow all renters to live in safe and decent housing, and some renters are too afraid to complain about substandard conditions.
Committee members asked city staff to gather public input and report back to the committee.
