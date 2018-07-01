News

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (07/02/18)

Bee Staff Reports

July 01, 2018 02:06 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

SULLIVAN, Devyn S. and RAMIREZ, Rochelle

RECORD, MacKenzie J. and WISEMAN, Matthew R.

BROWN, Cory F. and BATES, Marissa Lynn

SIMS, Johnathan E. and MAYE-CAMPOS, Marlene E.

REIM, Laura Ann and HARRIS, Tyler S.

LEWIS, Victoria Ann and KHAN, Mahmood N.

RAMIREZ, Eric J. and LARA, Valery B.

HOMER, Richard T. and ELLINGTON, Karen R.

ROSADO-MARQUEZ, Vanesa and LOPEZ-TORRES, Heriberto E.

CARBONELL, Leroy R. and HINK, Michelle Mae

LIZARRAGA, Jaime and RUIZ, Mary C. M.

SEESE, Christie E. and ARCE, Vincent L.

CROOK, Ashley Marie and HILLIKER, Noah H.

TOMLINS, Timothy J. and MCGINTY, Shannon A.

CARLSON, Josephine R. and YOUNG, Corey D.

HEISLER, Joel C. and BLIVEN, Kallie Adele

MORENO, Camilo and MELCHOR-PACHECO, Maria

CHITWOOD, Cameron J. and KAISER, Danyelle D.

MARTINEZ, Cristian O. and LUPERCIO-CHAVEZ, Mayra A.

CARDOZO, Silvia and ZARAGOZA, Mario A.

YAMAMOTO, Keith R. and ASSALI, Alexandria M.-A.

CHAVEZ, Ernest L. and SANCHEZ, Margarita

MURRAY, John W. and HUERTA, Tanya L.

MATHEWSON, Russell A. and GRIFFIN-MORSE, Alvin Y.

SCOTT, Ian N.-C. and WARMERDAM, Alison F.

ROJAS, Jade D. and TUPAI, Joseph T.

STOVALL, Dante L. and BENJAMIN, Raya

POLLOCK, JR., Felipe J. and WALTER, Deedee M.

PANTOJA-GUZMAN, Ignacio and RIVAS, Frances A.

STORMS, Erik A. and RANDALL, Hayley E.

LOPEZ, Marcos G. and MONTENEGRO, Yesenia L.

CHRISTENSEN, Sara F. and DAY, JR., Kevin R.

GUTIERREZ, Carolina and ZAMUDIO-REAL, Adrian

CHEEMA, Aman and VALDEZ-HUEZO, Cinthya L.

HACKETT, Ralph E. and HOPKINS, Tanya J.

SOOD, Sunita T. and AHLUWALIA, Navneet S.

MONTES, George A. and CRESCI, Ciara E.

WALKER, Portsha M. and LOPEZ, Eduardo L.

SMALLEY, Steven C. and MARTINEZ, Tonya A.

MARTINEZ-URVINA, Jose and RODRIGUEZ, Maria Angeles

BELLO, Luis A. and FRANCO, Maria de Los Angeles

WELLS, Chad A. and EREDIA, Kristi B.

MUNNELL, Tara S. and SINGH, Dilkaran

BROOKS, II., Henry F. and RODRIGUEZ, Karen B.

MOUA, Lee Hawkensmith and XO

ORTIZ, Pablo T. and LOPEZ-BECERRA, Blanca R.

JAZULIN, Jeanne E. and MONTALVO, Marcus F.

FRANKLIN, Nicole Marie and SEGURA, Frank A.

JUNIEGA, Jennifer T. and CASTILLO, Zared Z.

CHAVEZ-SALTO, Nancy and CAMBEROS-MANJARRES, Gilberto

WHITE, Cierra D. and COFFIN, Marck A.

SMITH, Roxanne J. and ROBINS, James R.

RASHEED, Akram and ALZAHALEEK, Batoul A.

MALDONADO, Ivonne and SORIA, Roberto J.

MACIAS, Monica S. and SOLORZANO, Yonic

MELGOZA, Jose L. and VELAZQUEZ, Linda H.

HENDERSON, Tana W. and AUZENNE, Michael S.

SCOTT, Kelsea N. and AULT, Christopher S.

YEPEZ-CONTRERAS, Cristal and SINGH, Inderpreet

FIGONE, Reya Starr and KOESTER, Casey J.

MARTINEZ-ORTEGA, Marcial and ADA, Ada Luz

SERRATO, Oscar and HERNANDEZ, Rosalie M.

DAGIO-RAMIREZ, Elvia and CHITIC TINIGUAR, Sebastian

LANKFORD, Sara M. and ADRAGNA, Bryan J.

OCHOA, Jose A. and MEDINA, Yoana V.

SCOTT, Parker H. and STOLLMEYER, Sharon L.

CRABTREE, Allie N. and SINGH, Avinesh C.

SOEUN, Virak and GANDAR, Sinia Emma

MOSS, Thea R. and TULL, Timothy E.

MURPHY, Jessiemay F. and FARMER, Stormy B.

CAITO, JR., Gaetano L. and MARTINEZ DE ANDA, Luz J.

SHARMA, Gaurav and SHARMA, Palvika

DAVILA, JR., Jorge A. and PEREZ, Ruth Ann

MORENO, Susana and ORTIZ-JASSO, Francisco

FERREIRA-BRYANT, Shawna M. and WOOLEY, Harrison E.

SMITH, Nolan G. and MCKITRICK, Victoria L.

WHITLOCK, Jackie A. and EAKINS, Freddie R.

SILVA-RODRIGUEZ, Jeffrey and SOLANO, Danitza R.

MALAGON, Laura M. and LOPEZ, Diego A.

ANSHUTZ, Sieglinde B. and KIRKLAND, Brian W.

BASKETT, Christopher D. and THOMAS, Casey L.

ESTRADA, JR., Fred F. and MIEHER, Alisia T.

MILLSAP, Blayke A. and MCDONALD, Clayton J.

JOHNSON, Jared M. and AMATON, Maricela C.

LEA, James V. and LEFEBVRE, Darlene D.

