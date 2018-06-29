Pallet fire quickly contained at Crows Landing Road business

Firefighters spent four hours early Friday ensuring a wood pallet blaze at a Crows Landing Road business was fully extinguished.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Modesto Fire Department crews were dispatched to a report of pallets burning on the 500 block of Crows Landing. They arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of the Pedro's Pallets property and upgraded the call to a working structure fire. Response included five engine crews, a truck crew, two battalion chiefs and other personnel.
Firefighters cut open a steel gate to enter the property. They found one stack of pallets burning, as well as a large pile of scrap wood. A cargo container also burned, Operations Division Chief Michael Lillie said.
Hose lines were laid to protect unburned pallets and put out the flames. Crews' quick action kept the blaze from spreading, Lillie said.
Shortly before 8 a.m., he said no determination had been made yet on cause. A fire investigator examined the scene but was waiting for power to be restored to see if surveillance cameras reveal anything, Lillie said.
