Update: Increased containment overnight of 2 fires in foothills

7 a.m. Monday update: The Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras unit reported on Facebook on Monday morning that firefighters worked overnight to achieve 35 percent containment of the 162-acre Flat fire in Tuolumne County. They will continue to work on containment and mop-up throughout Monday.
The Horse fire in Calaveras County has burned 80 acres and is 80 percent contained. The increase in acreage from the previously reported 50 is due to better mapping, Cal Fire posted. "There was no fire growth overnight."
Original story: Two brush fires in the Sierra foothills forced the evacuation of some residents and kept firefighters busy on an already hot Sunday afternoon.
The 150-acre Flat fire on Tuolumne County forced residents to temporarily leave homes on all of Priest Coulterville Road to the Mariposa County line and on all of Jackass Ridge Road and Jackass Creek Road.
As of Sunday evening, the fire was 25 percent contained. The evacuation orders were lifted.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 49 will be closed from Highway 120 (Moccasin Point) to Penon Blanco Road until 10 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, north of the Flat fire, the Horse fire in Calaveras County near Copperopolis burned 50 acres. Firefighters seemingly had a handle on that by early evening, with 50 percent containment.
Mandatory evacuations for the Horse fire from earlier in the day were lifted Sunday night.
The Red Cross was to have opened an evacuation center for victims of both fires at 6 p.m. at 40 North Forest Road in Sonora. It's the Seventh-day Adventist Church Fireside Building. However, the center was not providing shelter services and would only accommodate small domestic pets.
The fire has been difficult to access because of the steep and rugged terrain. Crews, battling 90-degree heat, also are working the fire by air.
The town of Moccasin, near where the Flat fire burned, is part of San Francisco's water and power system along the Tuolumne River. Highway 120 provides access to a part of Don Pedro Reservoir and is a major route to Yosemite National Park.
Animal control was helping with Flat fire evacuation of livestock, which can be sent to 2759 Ranchito Drive in La Grange. For more information, call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815. Those with livestock impacted by the Horse fire were instructed to take livestock to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
