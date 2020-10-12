Awesome Spot planners want families on the fence about Modesto playground — literally

This illustration shows how engraved pickets would be used for the perimeter fence of the planned Awesome Spot inclusive playground at Beyer Community Park in north Modesto. The Awesome Spot

Like it’s done to so much, the COVID-19 pandemic has put Modesto’s planned Awesome Spot inclusive playground in, well, a spot.

Since the outbreak started shutting down Stanislaus County just before spring, the team behind the $2.5 million project to be built in Beyer Community Park has had to cancel two of its O’BGreen recycling days with O’Brien’s Markets, which typically bring in between $2,000 and $3,000, as well as what would have been its third annual Lil’ Kids & Big Trucks fundraiser. It also halted plans for a murder-mystery dinner fundraiser this fall.

“Not being able to have events with large groups of people has been really challenging,” said Modesto-area mom and businesswoman Rachel Loredo, one of the team spearheading the effort. “And then, obviously not being able to hit the pavement and be out and about talking with people and business owners face-to-face, everything’s changed” in terms of fundraising. “So now, we’re really relying on the digital form of pushing the project and trying to get sponsorships.”

The overarching theme of the nearly 2-acre Awesome Spot is nature, which will be reflected in three play areas: Swamp Cruise, Rain Forest Excursion and Savanna Safari. Though big-ticket naming sponsorships remain available — playground name sponsor, $500,000; Rain Forest Excursion sponsor, $250,000; Savanna Safari sponsor, $200,000; and Swamp Cruise sponsor, $150,000 — the Awesome team right now is focused on a more affordable way for families and small businesses to support the project.

That way is the sale of engraved “wildlife fence” pickets that will enclose the playground. Up to 1,100 pickets will be needed for the fence, Loredo said, and sponsoring one is $500.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We were just able to set up our website for online donations, which I wish we had coordinated back in March when all this hit,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “But now that we’re able to accept online donations, I thought we needed to do a big push for these pickets.”

Also new is a virtual 3-D “flyover” created by Awesome Spot team member Chad Kennedy, principal landscape architect with O’Dell Engineering. The nearly 3-minute simulation is on YouTube and “is so realistic looking. It really gives you a good idea of what everything will look like once it’s there and built,” Loredo said.

An inclusive playground is one that will allow disabled and fully able children to play side by side, or for, say, a disabled parent to join his or her child in play. Typical of an inclusive playground are wheelchair-accessible surfaces (no sand or drop-offs) and equipment pieces like a merry-go-round that can be rolled onto.

The Awesome Spot team has racked up a good number of sponsors for play equipment, picnic tables and other playground features. Some of them are the Dennis Wallace Foundation, the Stanislaus Senior Softball Association, the Sunset Lions, Modesto Rotary, MOCSE Credit Union, the Modesto Irrigation District, Doctors Medical Center and Sutter Health.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Among the last of the larger sponsorships, more than a year ago, was Save Mart’s $30,000 backing of the playground’s interactive Sona feature, Loredo said. She described it as “a huge type of electronic harp for the kids. It’s all lasers, and the kids can move underneath it and it plays like a musical instrument.”

This photo of an interactive Sona feature at another playground is on the Facebook page of The Awesome Spot.

When the Awesome Spot project first was gaining traction, including getting approval from the Modesto City Council in March 2016, the thought was that it could be open in fall 2017. Today, the planners are reluctant to talk timeline for breaking ground and completion, but Loredo said last week, “We’re still geared toward having the playground built as soon as we can. The minute funding is in place, we will be breaking ground. That means when we reach a certain point in our funding that we can do a phase one, we would.”

Though the process “definitely has been a lot longer than we expected,” she added, “I was very ambitious when we started this and I still am. I know that I know it’s gonna happen.”

To learn more about inclusive playground effort, and to donate or get involved, visit www.theawesomespotplayground.com or www.facebook.com/TheAwesomeSpotPlayground.