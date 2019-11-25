Modesto Gospel Mission still can use help with Thanksgiving meal, clothing giveaway

at the 2016 Great Thanksgiving Banquet & Bundle Up at the Modesto Gospel Mission, volunteer Rose Angulo helps 5-year-old Nevayah Vasquez try on a coat. With Nevayah is her mom, Maria Bustillos. jfarrow@modbee.com

The Modesto Gospel Mission would love to piggyback on some Thanksgiving dinner shopping lists.

With its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet & Bundle Up coming Wednesday, the mission still was short some key ingredients as of Monday morning. Remaining needs include pumpkin and pecan pies, whipped dessert topping in a tub (it can’t use spray cans), 15 pounds of butter, eight gallons of milk and a variety of soft drinks, Executive Director Jason Conway said.

Those items will go toward building a traditional Thanksgiving meal for an anticipated 1,000 or so men, women and children. The dinner will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and, of course, the aforementioned pies.

Many of the needy or homeless who will dine are the Yosemite Boulevard mission’s neighbors, from one of Modesto’s most impoverished areas.

The Bundle Up portion of Wednesday’s event involves providing each attendee with free winter wear, including coats, sweaters, hats, gloves and scarves. What’s needed most are new or gently used jackets for children from ages 1 to 5, Conway said.

Conway, who’s been with the mission for 13 years in various positions, said demand for services has been constant. Homelessness and poverty have increased, but so have the number of providers of goods and programs.

One trend he noted is that going back perhaps four years, the number of elderly people coming to the mission has risen. For them, it’s mainly an issue of economics, not addiction or mental illness, Conway said. They outlive their retirement savings, are dependent on Social Security, and as housing costs rise, they can’t afford their rent.

“The population we serve is becoming more has more diversified. It’s no longer just the person with addiction issues,” he said.

The mission sees a lot of youth aging out of foster care but unable to make it on their own. They find help in the mission’s 18-month New Life Program, which provides “practical spiritual, emotional, social, educational, vocational and financial teaching and encouragement,” according to the mission’s website.

New Life has participants work a variety of jobs around mission facilities to help rebuild a work ethic. After 12 months, participants look for employment, and when they obtain it, they are given six months to a year to stay in transitional housing to save money, pay off debt and more.

New Life is part of the mission becoming “more program-centric,” Conway said, to help people overcome the “contagiousness of homelessness.”

Wednesday’s Banquet & Bundle Up runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mission, 1400 Yosemite. To learn more, call 209-529-8259.