Kettle Kickoff gives Salvation Army’s Modesto corps a $209,000 start to the season

The 27th annual Kettle Kickoff held Thursday by the Salvation Army Modesto Citadel Corps was about money — specifically, at least $208,911 raised to support its services. But it also was about stories.

Because stories, not facts, numbers and statistics, remind its members and supporters that The Salvation Army is not just an institution, said the event’s guest speaker, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, commander of the army’s U.S. Western Territory.

“Those are the stories that remind us of our reliance upon God,” he said after very quickly recounting a few. He told of boarding his flight on the way to Modesto and being approached by a well-dressed businessman who, without saying a word, grasped him firmly by the forearm and with moistened eyes and in a trembling voice said, “Salvation Army ... you saved my son’s life.”

Hodder told of meeting a man who many decades ago as a child of 6 saw his two uncles crucified and burned by Ku Klux Klansmen in Louisiana. The man said he later went off to serve in Vietnam and came home with five bullets in him that he would carry all his life. And the man shared with Hodder that when he felt he had nothing else, he found God through The Salvation Army and finally felt he was worth something and had something to offer.

The commander said the army wants more stories coming out of shelters, more stories about men overcoming addiction, about women escaping domestic violence, and “about children who have an opportunity to do things and to be people that they never anticipated they would be and that no one told them they could ever be.”

Thursday’s event drew about 1,100 people to Modesto Centre Plaza. Twenty teams of bell ringers raced about the room for seven minutes, collecting as much as they could in cash, checks and credit card offerings. The competition’s champions again were the Christmas Angels — Kenni Friedman, Pam Harmon, Lorraine Cardoza and Mary McGranahan — who raised more than $54,000. The nearly $209,000 raised also included a $20,000 donation from Sutter Gould.

Copies of a 2019 annual report brochure left on each table at the kickoff listed goods and services provided in the fiscal year. Those included 60,000 noon meals served to the homeless and needy. Nearly 3,000 families helped with crisis counseling and referrals. The food bank distributed more than 2.4 million pounds of food. More than 1,200 unduplicated guests stayed at the Berberian homeless shelter.

The Red Kettle campaign that runs until Christmas Eve is vital to the army’s mission, and taking part as a bell ringer is an amazing experience, Maj. Harold Laubach told the crowd.

Laubach, who with his wife and fellow major, Maggie, are the Modesto Citadel’s corps officers, said people share with ringers how the army helped them or a family member in previous days, weeks, months or years. They tell of being born in an army center for homeless, pregnant women. How when they came home from war, landing on a frozen Wyoming airfield at 2 a.m., The Salvation Army was there with coffee and doughnuts.

“I want you to be able to hear those different stories,” Laubach said. “I want you to be able to experience when people come up and they share their heart with you.”