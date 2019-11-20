Having been in their shoes as homeless, foster child, Ceres mom has passion to aid kids

Want more positive news? Sign up for The Modesto Bee’s Best of The Bee newsletter → https://t.news.modbee.com/webApp/mccSignUp?newsletter=modbee_best_newsletter

***

Homeless for about half her childhood and in foster care the rest, Ceres resident Zenia Zuniga said she knows the impact an act of kindness can have on a child. And when she saw Genevieve Piturro, founder of the Pajama Program, on “Oprah” in 2009, she knew she wanted to get involved.

Pajama Program, a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit, began in 2001 to “provide cozy pajamas, inspiring storybooks, and critical resources for parents and caregivers,” its website says. Piturro’s experience reading to children who were awaiting foster care placement in New York City inspired her to start the program. She realized many of the children didn’t have pajamas, so she began collecting them from her family and friends.

In 2009, Zuniga began the Pajama Program’s Central Valley Chapter, which runs year-round and has collected roughly 15,000 sets of new pj’s over the years. One of its biggest drives is part of Love Modesto in April, while the other is going on now, at the start of the holiday season.

Zuniga’s chapter is collecting new pj’s and books for children up to age 18. The drive will culminate with a sorting party at the Ceres Community Center on Dec. 7.

The biggest sleepwear need is adult sizes for teens, Zuniga said. Sweat shirts and sweat pants are accepted because many teens use them as pj’s. Any new or very gently used books between early readers and young-adult works are welcome.

Collection bins have been placed at Sam & Dave’s Market, 1111 I St., and Cafe Kimi, 1006 H St., Suite 2A, both in downtown Modesto. The market is offering donors $1 off a deli purchase, while the cafe is offering a free small coffee, Zuniga said.

The Emanuel Medical Center imaging department, 825 Delbon Ave., Turlock, also is accepting donations. So is VetFed Carenet, 500 Coffee Road, Suite C, where Zuniga, a contractor for the VA, works as a clinic supervisor.

“The reason I’m so passionate about this is I grew up homeless and was in foster care with my siblings until I was 18, so I know personally what a child in need is affected by and what one small item or act of kindness can mean,” she said Tuesday.

Zuniga, the eldest of five children, was homeless up until age 8, she said. Her family primarily lived in a van, traveling up and down California. Occasionally, they would find a shelter with space. Sometimes, soup kitchens and other charities let them park the van on their properties.

Her father abused drugs and alcohol, Zuniga said in a 2013 video shot in New York City at the Pajama Program’s annual gala, where she shared her story as Piturro was at her side for support. Domestic violence also was a part of family life, Zuniga said.

Every day was a struggle to get to school on time for breakfast and to get to a shelter at night, she said at the gala. The family often ate food that stores discarded in Dumpsters.

Zuniga didn’t know it, but her mother was battling breast cancer. While the family was living in Sacramento in 1987, her dad took her mom to a hospital, leaving the children in a motel room. That was the last the siblings saw of their parents, and motel housekeeping kicked out the kids the next morning, she said in the video. Zuniga was 7, and her siblings were 4, 3, 2 and 6 months old.

They fended for themselves for a period of months. As their mother lay dying, workers with child protective services learned she had five children. And residents of a Sacramento neighborhood realized there were children living in their park, Zuniga said Tuesday.

Once in foster care, the siblings bounced around a lot, but Zuniga persevered. For her last two years of high school, she was “considered a runaway foster child,” she said. She was living on her own and working three jobs, while still managing her studies and becoming a class president at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas.

Today, the 41-year-old is a Ceres resident and mother of four. At one time, a couple of other people helped her run the Pajama Program Central Valley Chapter, which serves Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties and parts of Kings, Fresno and Monterey counties. Now, she’s largely on her own and could use some committed volunteers.

She holds pj and book drives throughout the chapter. The one being held now is for children in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, and among the partner organizations that will distribute donations are Family Promise of Greater Modesto, Redwood Family Center, Agape Villages Foster Family Agency in Manteca, the Mary Graham Children’s Shelter in French Camp, the Center for Human Services’ Hutton House shelter in Modesto, and God’s Closet in Turlock.

About 1,000 sets of pajamas have been donated, said Zuniga, whose goal for this drive is 5,000 pairs.

The books also are an integral part of the Pajama Project, she said. “We also encourage being read to at night,” she said. Someone — parent, grandparent, aunt, sibling, caregiver — reading to a child at an early age and bonding over a book makes a big difference in childhood development, Zuniga said.

“I feel that being I was the oldest, that my mother reading to me — even as poor as we were — made a huge difference in my life,” Zuniga said, noting that she’s the only one of the children with no criminal record.

She rarely sees her sister, who is hard to find and has been an alcoholic and drug addict. One brother is serving a life sentence in prison, another was released last year after doing 22 years, and her third brother is about to face trial, she said.

“My life choices have been different, and I attribute that to being read to and the bonding,” Zuniga said. “They say that if you can reach that child from birth through the first five years of life, that can make a huge difference. That’s what we encourage.”

For more information on the Pajama Program, contact Zuniga at zenia@pajamaprogram.org or visit the Pajama Program CA Central Valley Chapter page on Facebook or pajamaprogram.org. To donate pajamas, books or money, go to https://pajamaprogram.org/funders/donate-funds.