Women trying to improve their lives find a deep resource in WELL, a female-led nonprofit

Marisela Rodriguez’s four children keep her on her toes at a WELL dinner celebration on Aug. 13 at Greens on Tenth in downtown Modesto. jfarrow@modbee.com

Alana Scott likes to share a story about Tanya King.

King, 47 and a student at Modesto Junior College, was interviewing for a scholarship to take a five-week Living WELL program, said Scott, a founder of the nonprofit organization WELL, or Women’s Education and Leadership League.

King saw another candidate, Veronica Nunez, arriving and greeted her. Scott asked King how she knew Nunez, and learned that they’re MJC classmates and that King had urged Nunez to apply for the scholarship.

A surprised Scott recalls saying, “Tanya, you know this is just one scholarship, right? And she said, ‘Well, she deserves it.’

“And that’s when we could not hold it together,” Scott said, remembering the emotions that hit her and the other women interviewing candidates. “That’s where we recognized that (King) totally embodies everything we stand for, like helping other women up.”

Consequently, the WELL panelists awarded scholarships to both King and Nunez, as well as two other candidates. And the women decided they wanted to increase the scholarship fund and had better start fundraising to do so.

WELL got its start in 2014 and became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2015. Its curriculum is built on three pillars: enriching the financial, physical and emotional wellness of women to help them flourish in their lives.

Scott is a partner in the Lattig Scott Wealth Management Group at the Modesto office of the Raymond James investment-banking company. In WELL, she and her business partners address the money matters. They work with other female experts in the areas of physical and emotional wellness.

This summer, King and Nunez were among graduates of the Living WELL program who gathered for a reunion dinner at Greens on Tenth in downtown Modesto. They were joined by Scott and other mentors in their Living WELL community cohort.

The grads all have struggles they’re working to overcome: addictions, abuse, poverty and more.

Developing confidence

Nunez, 44, is a recovering addict who’s done jail time and said she’s learning to get her life on track. She has two more semesters at MJC, she said, to earn a degree in human services and chemical dependency counseling, and a certificate in psychosocial rehabilitation. She plans to then transfer to California State University, Stanislaus.

When she started college, she had no confidence she’d succeed, and was struggling to get by. The biggest thing she’s gained from WELL is learning her worth, Nunez said. She’s felt bolstered by a network of strong women she counts on for advice and support. “If you just ask for the help, there are so many women around me who are willing to help. You see their success and you think, ‘I can be that person, too.’”

Her children, though — four grown and 9-year-old Evan — are her top cheerleaders, and she’s theirs. Two of her adult kids are going to college because she has, Nunez said. “It’s a really good feeling, especially because my boys are all Hispanic and they were involved with the gangs and all that. There’s no life in that.”

King, who’s working on four degrees at MJC — behavioral and social science, human services, counseling and chemical dependency, and her transfer major, sociology — said she and Nunez are study buddies. She learned of Living WELL when its scholarship information was sent to MJC students.

She got into the program because she wanted to learn to be a better mother, student and person, King said. She mostly needed the emotional and financial information it offers, she said. “The financial part let me learn I have to start small and work up. My small goal is to open a savings account.”

Upon graduating from MJC in the spring, King hopes to attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She isn’t sure where her education will lead her in the work world, but “they taught me, ‘Let it come to you, because it will.’”

Asked if the benefits of the Living WELL community cohort go in more than one direction, King said she believes she and her fellow program participants are able to inspire the successful women who are their mentors. “I think we show them that you can have been through something and done something and have a past — I have a past record — and they’re like, ‘You’re amazing, you came out of that.’”

Nothing but open arms

Alyssa England, 28, was in the First Step Perinatal Substance Abuse treatment program at Sierra Vista Child & Family Services when WELL members came to give a presentation. She said the idea of women helping other women amazed her.

“I’m a recovering addict, I hung out on the streets a lot, I was out there doing things I shouldn’t have been doing,” England said. “And in doing so, I came across a lot of really mean people. So hearing that there’s women who actually get along with other women and are there to encourage them instead of tear them down was something completely new to me that I wanted to experience for myself.”

Being part of Living WELL required her to change her mind-set, said England, who admittedly was not supportive of other women.

“I’m becoming friends with these women, I’m creating bonds with these women, I’m getting to know them on a different level, whereas in other programs, if we were in a meeting, I’d talk with you in that meeting but we would probably never speak again afterwards, you know?

“I never thought of being friends with a businesswoman with where I come from. Most people when they hear of a background like mine, they become kind of guarded as to whether they really want to get to know you. Here, it’s been nothing but open arms.”

England, the mother of three, said she’s been through a lot of trying and failing as she’s worked to better herself. The birth of her youngest child — her son, Boss, who’s nearly 18 months old — was a pivotal moment. He was born “pos tox,” she said, meaning both he and she tested positive for drugs or alcohol in their systems. “CPS told me I had two options: ‘You can either take our help or we’re going to take your kid from you.’ I didn’t want that to happen.”

When interviewed in August, England was a little over 16 months sober, and Boss was in good health.

Leadership ‘the right way’

Like other women in her Living WELL cohort, 30-year-old Marisela Rodriguez said her children — ages 9, 8, 5 and 2 — are a driving force in getting her to better her life and theirs. She wants her children to know there’s nothing they can’t accomplish, she said.

“The life I came from is way different than some of the other women,” Rodriguez said, without elaborating. “I want my kids to know that no matter where we come from, that doesn’t mean we can’t be better.

“I’m setting an example for them as a single mother. A lot of the others in my support group are single and I’ve seen them accomplish many goals. It gave me the motivation that if they can do it, I can.”

The Living WELL course has given her valuable life skills, Rodriguez said, like learning how to budget her money and set aside some for savings. It’s helped her with job skills and given her references, said Rodriguez, who is studying at MJC for an associate degree in drug counseling.

Hungry for help

The emotional pillar, or what she called “the spiritual part” of the Living WELL curriculum, is what Helena Green said registered most with her.

Green was in Sierra Vista’s First Step program, heard the 2016 WELL presentation and was inspired, she said. Living in community housing without her children, who were removed from her care, she “was hungry” for assistance to improve her life.

“I was raised in a really dysfunctional home, and I don’t want my kids to go through what I did,” said Green, whose children are 17, 11 and 6. “My mom was there, but not in the way I needed, and didn’t know I needed.”

Green regained her sobriety, and her children. She became a mentor mom at Sierra Vista. She’s working on her certification to become a forklift operator, which has been a longtime aim. She’s accomplished financial goals, like restoring her credit rating.

And Green has set a big goal that at one time seemed an impossible dream. “One day I want to buy a house. If I put half of my tax refund away for five years, I’ll probably have enough for down payment. I’ve been told that’s a good plan.”

Helping found WELL was in part a tribute to her mother, Patty, said Alana Scott. Through her mom, Alana learned the importance of making good financial decisions, like budgeting and saving, and not going into debt. She also learned the value of helping others.

Her mother died when Alana was just 15. Trying to navigate her high school years, “I never really grieved her loss in a healthy way.” Scott said.

About the time Scott turned 30, having built the “career of my dreams” and having “checked off boxes of success,” she nevertheless started to have a strong feeling and was trying to figure out what she was experiencing. “I realized I was grieving her loss for the first time.”

And remembering that her mother had died at the young age of 45, Scott said she developed “an irrational fear” that she may have only 15 more years to live. To process her grief and overcome her fear, Scott tried to figure out ways to live a meaningful life and make a difference.

Her mother was a compassionate woman, Scott said, recalling a time when her family’s neighbors lost their business and were facing hard times. Patty sat down Alana and her brother and told the children she really wanted to help the family. Patty, a special-education teacher, explained that she would teach summer school, so the kids would have to fend a little more for themselves while she worked.

She then used that extra income to surprise the neighbors by making some of their mortgage payments.

“There’s always been something within me that I knew I wanted to carry on her legacy,” Scott said, and that led to her involvement in WELL.

Living WELL has just launched an interactive online course that allows women to follow the curriculum at home at their own pace. It’s at WELL Wednesday. The next in-person Living WELL five-week course and community cohort begins in January.

And the next WELL Wednesday, a gathering held the first Wednesday of each month, will be Nov. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Skewers in downtown Modesto. The guest speaker will be Tori Verber Salazar, San Joaquin County district attorney.

Learn more: www.well4women.org, or search “Women’s Education & Leadership League” on www.well4women.org.