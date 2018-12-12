Soroptimists need your help to bring Christmas to needy children for the 33rd year

For the 33rd year, Soroptimist International members in Modesto are working to bring some Christmas joy to children who might otherwise not get it.
The Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree is up at Vintage Faire Mall through Dec. 18. It bears tags that each represent a needy child. The group gets the names of the children through partnership with schools and social service agencies.
Each tag includes some wants and needs for each child; most of them could use some warm winter clothes, “things that most of us take for granted,” the Soroptimists said in a news release.
Other requests are pretty simple: 2-year-old Minah would like a baby doll and a Tonka truck. Valeria, 9, hopes for board games, books and LOL pets.
Several businesses and community groups have pitched in to help. On Wednesday, Doctors Medical Center employees provided gifts for 80 children they sponsored from the tree.
More help is needed. As of Tuesday afternoon, 380 tags remained on the tree. Volunteers are sought to take a tag or two, buy the gifts on it, and return them, unwrapped, to the Soroptimists.
The tree is on the second floor of the mall, outside Forever 21, and is open daily from noon to 8. Monetary gifts may be sent to Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1353, Modesto, 95353
