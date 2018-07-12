Turlock, Modesto eateries featured in 'wonderland' of Central Valley Mexican food

Turlock’s La Mo Cafe and Modesto’s downtown taco trucks were featured in a recently published article about the “underappreciated wonderland of Mexican food that stretches from Bakersfield to Sacramento”
Gustavo Arellano, writing for Eater, took his tastebuds to Mexican food eateries along Highway 99 to sample some of the best that California’s Central Valley has to offer. Eater is an online publication that offers its readers food news and dining guides from across the country.
Arellano didn’t plan on stopping in Turlock, but a friend told him about Chicano coffeehouse La Mo on East Main Street. He was enthralled by its former office building location and its “Alta California cuisine.”
He stopped by the food trucks lined up along Eighth Street, just west of the rail line between H and I streets in downtown Modesto. There, he tried the mulitas — fatter, double-sided corn-tortilla quesadillas.
Arrellano also spent some time at the flea Market, also known as El Rematito, along Crows Landing Road in south Modesto. He spotted 30 food stalls offering aguas frescas, churros, menudo, tacos and even Chinese food. But he was surprised by the emphasis on gorditas, which are popular in Mexican city of Zacatecas, his parents’ birthplace.
